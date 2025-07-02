Ukraine launches one of deepest drone strikes into Russia 

In one of the deepest strikes inside Russian territory, Ukrainian drones hit the Russian city of Izhevsk on Tuesday. The attack killed three people and injured dozens more. Izhevsk is over 1,000km from the front line and is home to arms production facilities, including factories that manufacture attack drones and Kalashnikov rifles. Drones reportedly attacked the Kupol Electromechanical Plant, a military factory that manufactures Tor surface-to-air missile systems and radar stations.

Targeted attack Ukraine confirms Izhevsk as target According to The Guardian, a source from Ukraine's security services confirmed that the Izhevsk-based drone manufacturer was the target of the attack. The strike was aimed at disrupting Moscow's "offensive potential." This is the second Ukrainian drone attack on the Kupol facility since November. Unverified videos on social media showed at least one drone flying over the city and another explosion on a building, according to Reuters.

Diplomatic talks Putin speaks to Macron for 1st time since September 2022 Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a "substantial" phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on the Iran-Israel conflict and Ukraine. This was their first conversation since September 2022. The Kremlin said that Putin reminded Macron that "the Ukrainian conflict is a direct consequence of the policy of Western states."

Military support US halts some weapon shipments to Ukraine The United States has also halted some weapon shipments to Ukraine due to concerns over its own declining stockpiles. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly said this decision was made "to put America's interests first following a review of our nation's military support and assistance." Germany has also announced additional measures against Russia's "shadow fleet" in the Baltic and North Sea.