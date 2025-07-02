Terrified passengers write goodbye letters, will as plane drops 26,000ft 

A Japan Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo experienced a terrifying incident on Monday when the Boeing 737-800 aircraft plunged nearly 26,000 feet. The flight, JL8696/IJ004, was headed for Narita Airport when it suddenly dropped from an altitude of 36,000 feet to just under 10,500 feet in less than 10 minutes due to a suspected cabin pressure failure. The rapid descent triggered the deployment of oxygen masks inside the cabin.

Emergency response Flight diverted to Osaka, passengers offered compensation The pilot declared an emergency to air traffic control and diverted the flight to Kansai International Airport in Osaka. The plane landed safely at 8:50pm local time. The 191 passengers were kept on board for over an hour before disembarking. Spring Airlines Japan has since offered each passenger 15,000 yen (around $93) as compensation for the ordeal.

Twitter Post Incident caught on camera A Spring Airlines flight from Shanghai to Tokyo was forced to make an emergency landing at Kansai Airport after a sudden loss of cabin pressure triggered a rapid descent from 36,000 feet to just under 10,500 feet in ten minutes.



Passenger impact Passengers on social media express fear, investigation underway The incident has raised safety concerns over the Boeing 737 series, which has been involved in multiple fatal crashes globally. Passengers expressed their shock and fear on social media, with one stating that she wrote a farewell note to her husband during the descent. Another person on "the verge of tears" quickly penned their will and financial details. "The stewardess cried and shouted to put on oxygen mask, saying the plane had a malfunction," one passenger said, according to People.