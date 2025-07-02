US pauses weapons shipments to Ukraine due to declining stockpiles

The United States is pausing some weapons shipments to Ukraine amid concerns over its dwindling stockpiles. The decision comes as a major blow to Ukraine, which is grappling with intensified Russian attacks. The pause in shipments was announced by White House spokesperson Anna Kelly, who said the move was taken "to put America's interests first following a review of our nation's military support and assistance."

Policy shift Which weapons are being withheld remains undisclosed The decision comes after a Pentagon review found that some of the pledged weapons were in short supply. However, the Department of Defense has not disclosed which specific weapons are being withheld. At the same time, Sean Parnell, another White House spokesperson, asserted that "America's military has never been more ready and more capable." Certain munitions were pledged to Ukraine during the Biden administration to strengthen its defenses, but the halt indicates a new set of objectives under Donald Trump.

Aid impact US has provided over $66 billion in military aid Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United States has provided over $66 billion in military aid. Despite this, the US has often urged its allies to supply air defense systems to Ukraine. However, many Eastern European countries remain hesitant due to their own security concerns with Russia.

Defense meeting Trump acknowledges Ukraine's need for US-made Patriot air defense systems Last week, President Trump met Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a NATO summit and acknowledged Ukraine's need for US-made Patriot air defense missile systems. "They do want to have the antimissile missiles... the Patriots," Trump said, adding that their effectiveness is undeniable. "We're going to see if we can make some available. We need them, too. We're supplying them to Israel, and they're very effective, 100% effective," he said.