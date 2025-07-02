Jeff Bezos just sold $737M worth of Amazon stock

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has sold over 3.3 million shares of his company in a deal worth nearly $737 million. The stock sale is part of a prearranged trading plan that Bezos had adopted back in March. Under this plan, he intends to sell up to 25 million shares of Amazon by May 2026.

Trading strategy Bezos's pattern of selling shares Bezos, who stepped down as Amazon's CEO in 2021 but continues to serve as chairman, has been regularly selling company stock over the years. Even though he's still the largest individual shareholder, his pattern of selling has been consistent. In February 2024, he adopted a similar trading plan to sell up to 50 million shares of Amazon stock through late January 2025.

Fund allocation Bezos's stock sale follows his wedding Bezos has previously said he would sell around $1 billion worth of Amazon stock every year to finance his space exploration company, Blue Origin. He has also donated shares to Day 1 Academies, a nonprofit organization building a network of Montessori-inspired preschools across several states. The latest stock sale comes after Bezos married Lauren Sanchez in a star-studded wedding in Venice last week.

Wealth status Bezos's net worth and Amazon's stock price movement Bezos, who has a net worth of about $241 billion, is the third richest person in the world. He is behind Tesla CEO Elon Musk ($351 billion) and Mark Zuckerberg ($254 billion), according to Bloomberg's Billionaires Index. Since March, Amazon's stock price has risen over 8% amid a broader rally in US markets.