Realme 9i 5G to launch this month: Check expected price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 07, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Realme 9i 5G will arrive in three colorways. Representative image. (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme will introduce its 9i 5G smartphone in India later this month, 91mobiles has claimed, citing industry insiders. The publication has also revealed details regarding the handset's color options and storage variants. Accordingly, the Realme 9i 5G will be available in Blue, Golden, and Black shades. It will be offered in 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB, and 6GB/128GB configurations.

Context Why does this story matter?

Realme is thriving in China's mid-range smartphone market as its popularity has risen in recent years. It desires to get the same response from Indian buyers.

In India, the 9i 5G will join the existing 9i 4G model. The handset will aim to bolster the brand's portfolio of entry-level 5G devices so as to compete with rivals such as Samsung, Motorola, and POCO.

Design and display The handset could sport an LCD screen

The Realme 9i 5G is expected to have a punch-hole cut-out on the top-left corner, slim bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it could feature a triple camera setup accompanied by an LED flash. The handset may sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) LCD panel with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Information It may bear a 50MP primary camera

The Realme 9i 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that may comprise a 50MP primary lens and 2MP macro and well as depth sensors. On the front, it may feature a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals It will pack up to 6GB of RAM

The Realme 9i 5G is tipped to be backed by a Snapdragon 695 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Connectivity options should include dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9i 5G: Pricing and availability

The Realme 9i 5G will be available in Blue, Golden, and Black color options. It is expected to start at around Rs. 15,000 in India for its 4GB/64GB base variant. (Source: 91mobiles)