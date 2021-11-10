'Laddunda' review: Nagarjuna's 'Bangarraju' number is foot-tapping with grand visuals

Ever since the makers of superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna's next film Bangarraju announced the project, the actor has been in the news. Now, they have released the movie's first single that has been titled Laddunda. Nagarjuna has lent his voice for the song, which has been composed by Anup Rubens. Bhaskarabhatla Ravi Kumar has written down the track's words. Here is our verdict.

Why does this story matter?

Bangarraju will see the collaboration between Nagarjuna and his actor-son Naga Chaitanya, marking their second film together. Interestingly, the 34-year-old will be seen as Nagarjuna's grandson in this film. Bangarraju is the prequel to the star's Soggade Chinni Nayana, which didn't have Chaitanya aboard. The fantasy drama was about a dead youngster who returns to earth with the help of the God of Death.

Anup Rubens' musical has clicked in the song

Laddunda is a foot tapping number with an elaborate musical. Though the song has a familiar tune, the music is upbeat and one would want to break a leg while listening to it. To note, Rubens, Nagarjuna, and Chaitanya had collaborated in Manam too, which was a musical hit. Besides Nagarjuna, the song has voices of Nutana Mohan, Haripriya, Dhanunjay Seepana, and Mohana Bogaraju.

Visuals show the comical and witty side of Nagarjuna

The video is a perfect blend of Nagarjuna's singing, clips of the original song and snippets of the film's making. The song also highlights the witty and fun side of the 62-year-old star in a heaven-like backdrop and gives us cues on what to expect from the film. The veteran actor can be seen shaking a leg with his classy moves throughout the song.

Naga Chaitanya does not appear in the song

As mentioned earlier, Bangarraju will have Nagarjuna sharing screen space with his son. However, the latter does not make an appearance in this single. Directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala, the film will have Krithi Shetty as Chaitanya's romantic interest, and Ramya Krishna plays a pivotal role too. Verdict: While the fun song bags 4, the video sits at 3 stars out of 5.

Nagarjuna's Annapurna Studios has financed this much-awaited film

The film's shooting is not over yet. A new schedule kick-started recently in Mysuru. Satyanand has penned the screenplay of this film. Nagarjuna has bankrolled the project under his banner Annapurna Studios in association with Zee Studios. The release date is to be announced soon.