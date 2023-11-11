Rajasthan: Massive protest after cop allegedly rapes 4-year-old girl

By Snehadri Sarkar 02:03 pm Nov 11, 202302:03 pm

4-year-old girl allegedly raped by cop in Rajasthan, arrested

A massive protest was being held outside a police station in the Dausa district of Rajasthan after a cop allegedly raped a four-year-old girl in the Lalsot area on Friday. Identified as sub-inspector Bhupendra Singh, the accused reportedly lured the minor victim into his room in the afternoon and raped her while he was on election duty.

Accused cop trashed by locals, rape case registered

Locals gathered outside the Rahuwas Police Station in large numbers and beat up the accused sub-inspector before handing him over to the police. Providing details, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dausa Bajrang Singh stated, "A case has been registered against Bhupendra based on the complaint by a family living nearby." "They have accused him of rape. A medical examination is being done of the minor girl," he added.

BJP bashes Congress-led Rajasthan government over incident

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirodi Lal Meena went to the spot on Friday and shared visuals of the protesting villagers outside the police station. Expressing his thoughts on the alleged rape, Meena took to X (formerly Twitter) and accused the police of becoming autocratic due to the incompetence of the Congress-led Ashok Gehlot administration.

Meena announces Rs. 50 lakh compensation for victim's family

Later in the day, Meena also visited the victim girl and announced a compensation of Rs. 50 lakh for her family. "I have come here to help the girl. The sub-inspector has been arrested," the BJP MP told the media. "For me, elections come afterward, and my first priority will be giving the family justice. It is a shameful incident," he added.

Development comes right before Rajasthan assembly polls

This incident occurred just days before Rajasthan's assembly elections on November 25, with vote counting scheduled for December 3. During the previous state assembly polls in 2018, the grand old party emerged as the single-largest party, winning 99 seats. Currently, the Congress has 108 seats, while the saffron brigade has 70.