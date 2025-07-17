5 men, all armed, enter Patna hospital; shoot patient dead 

Five armed men stormed Paras Hospital in Patna , Bihar , on Thursday and shot a patient named Chandan Mishra before fleeing the scene. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the hospital. Mishra, a history sheeter, was undergoing treatment at the facility when he was attacked by the gunmen. He was out on parole.

Twitter Post CCTV captures men brandishing guns ये कोई फिल्मी सीन की तरह लग रहा है।



पटना के पॉश इलाके में स्थित पारस हॉस्पिटल में देखिए कैसे 5 अपराधी आते हैं सभी के हाथों में पिस्टल है। मरीज के कमरे में घुसकर आराम से उसकी हत्या को अंजाम देकर चले जाते हैं।



पटना क्राइम सिटी बन चुका है

— Pratik Patel (@PratikVoiceObc) July 17, 2025

Criminal history Attack on notorious criminal "A criminal named Chandan Mishra, a resident of Buxar district, against whom dozens of cases of murder are registered, was transferred from Buxar to Bhagalpur jail. Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment." "He is undergoing treatment, and with the help of the Buxar police, we are identifying the members of the rival gang, Chandan Sheru gang," Kartikay Sharma, Senior Superintendent of Police, said.

Ongoing probe Possible involvement of hospital security guards being looked into The police are also looking into the possible involvement of hospital security guards in the incident. Mishra later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The shooting has raised concerns over law and order in Patna, which has witnessed several high-profile murders recently. "I will request the governor to impose President's Rule in Bihar. Nurses, doctors — no one is safe here. This government shelters criminals and mafias," Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said, targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government.