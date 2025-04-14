What's the story

The peaceful temple town of Bodh Gaya, located on the banks of Niranjana river in Bihar, is undergoing a major upheaval.

The local Buddhist community has sounded a clarion call, demanding exclusive control over the Mahabodhi Temple.

Buddhist monks have been staging peaceful protests near Domuhan, a government-owned land just outside the main temple zone, for over two months.

Their main demands include repealing the Bodh Gaya Temple Act (BT Act), 1949, and exclusive authority over Mahabodhi Temple management.