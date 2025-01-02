Summarize Simplifying... In short The FBI is investigating a potential terrorist act in New Orleans, where ex-Army member Jabbar, who had plans to join ISIS, launched a deadly attack.

Jabbar, who served in the Army and Army Reserve before working in business development and data engineering, had been struggling financially and had expressed intentions to harm his family.

The suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar was from Texas

New Orleans attacker was ex-Army, had planned to join ISIS

Jan 02, 2025

What's the story In a horrifying incident, a United States Army veteran drove his truck into a crowd of revelers on New Year's Eve in New Orleans on Wednesday. The suspect, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar from Texas, killed 15 people and injured dozens more. Jabbar was killed while exchanging fire with police after crashing his truck through the crowd. According to local and federal investigators, the truck he drove contained potential improvised explosive devices as well as an ISIS flag.

Investigation update

Investigation reveals potential terrorist links

This finding had led the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to probe the incident as a possible terrorist act. Investigators also discovered several improvised explosives, including pipe bombs wired for remote detonation, in New Orleans's French Quarter. The FBI suspects Jabbar may not have acted alone in this deadly attack. Authorities also obtained video recordings of him in which he allegedly discussed plans to kill his family and had dreams that inspired him to join ISIS.

Online footprints

Suspect's disturbing social media revelations

Police are now reviewing these videos to understand how Jabbar went from serving in the military to committing this horrific act. Jabbar served in the Army from 2007 to 2015 and then in the Army Reserve until 2020. He worked in business development and data engineering at Deloitte and Accenture after his military service, following degrees related to computer science. His personal life was marred by two divorces, financial struggles, and legal issues including a misdemeanor theft charge in 2002.

Personal background

Jabbar was struggling financially

In recent years, Jabbar appears to have been struggling financially. In a January 2022 email filed as part of his divorce lawsuit, he wrote that he could not afford a payment on his residence, which he stated was more than $27,000 past due and "in danger of foreclosure." Jabbar also indicated in the email that a company he founded, lost approximately $28,000 the previous year, and that other companies he founded were not worth any money.

Ongoing investigation

FBI investigates potential connections to other attacks

In his videos, he discussed his divorce and how he had originally planned to gather his family for a "celebration" with the purpose of murdering them, according to two officials who were briefed on the tapes. According to CNN, Jabbar appears to have rented the truck he used in the New Year's attack, a Ford F-150 Lightning electric truck, via the car rental website Turo, which allows owners to lend their vehicles to other people.