Someone ate this Italian artist's $6M banana again. Wait what?

Interpretation

What does the 'Comedian' express?

Centre-Pompidou Metz said the artist was disappointed that the visitor considered the fruit to be the artwork, instead of eating the skin and tape that held it in place. The museum clarified that Cattelan intended "Comedian" to highlight "absurdity of financial speculation and fragility of knowledge systems that underpin the art market." This isn't the first time this piece has been eaten. In 2019, performance artist David Datuna ate a banana from "Comedian" at Art Basel Miami, and went viral.