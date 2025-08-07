How a saree helped convict Prajwal Revanna for rape
What's the story
A saree hidden in a farmhouse attic played a crucial role in convicting former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who was sentenced to life imprisonment last week for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker. According to India Today, after the incident, Revanna took the survivor's saree and hid it in his farmhouse attic. During investigations, when asked about her attire during the assault, she said that Revanna never returned her saree, and it might still be at the farmhouse.
Evidence found
The saree was found during a raid
Acting on the survivor's statement, police raided Revanna's farmhouse and discovered the saree in the attic. The garment was then sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Forensic tests confirmed the presence of semen on the saree, and DNA analysis matched it to Revanna. This evidence was pivotal in building a strong case against him.
Case impact
Revanna was also fined ₹11 lakh
On August 2, a special court sentenced the former JD(S) MP to life imprisonment. Revanna was also fined ₹11 lakh, which will be given as compensation to the survivor. During the sentencing hearing, Revanna requested the judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, to reduce the severity of the sentence. Speaking in English, he said, "The complaint against me was filed just six days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This was done to ensure my defeat in the election."
Incident
Complainant alleged Revanna raped her twice
The complainant alleged that Revanna raped her twice between 2021 and 2024, recording the incident on his phone. She filed an FIR on April 28, last year, days after obscene videos purportedly depicting Prajwal sexually abusing many women appeared during the Lok Sabha polls. He fled to Germany the following month and was arrested on May 31, 2024, upon arrival. Revanna, the NDA contender for the Hassan seat, lost the election.