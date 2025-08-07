How a saree helped convict Prajwal Revanna for rape 

A saree hidden in a farmhouse attic played a crucial role in convicting former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna, who was sentenced to life imprisonment last week for raping a 47-year-old domestic worker. According to India Today, after the incident, Revanna took the survivor's saree and hid it in his farmhouse attic. During investigations, when asked about her attire during the assault, she said that Revanna never returned her saree, and it might still be at the farmhouse.

Evidence found The saree was found during a raid Acting on the survivor's statement, police raided Revanna's farmhouse and discovered the saree in the attic. The garment was then sent to a Forensic Science Laboratory for testing. Forensic tests confirmed the presence of semen on the saree, and DNA analysis matched it to Revanna. This evidence was pivotal in building a strong case against him.

Case impact Revanna was also fined ₹11 lakh On August 2, a special court sentenced the former JD(S) MP to life imprisonment. Revanna was also fined ₹11 lakh, which will be given as compensation to the survivor. During the sentencing hearing, Revanna requested the judge, Santhosh Gajanan Bhat, to reduce the severity of the sentence. Speaking in English, he said, "The complaint against me was filed just six days before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This was done to ensure my defeat in the election."