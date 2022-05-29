Technology

This $950 Gucci ring can track heart rate, SpO2, sleep

Written by Athik Saleh May 29, 2022, 03:13 pm 2 min read

Gucci x Oura Ring is water resistant up to 100m (Photo credit: Gucci)

Iconic luxury fashion brand Gucci and Finnish health technology company Oura have come together to create an ultra-premium smart ring. Dubbed the Gucci x Oura Ring, it flaunts the former's suave luxury and the latter's technical prowess. It is priced at $950 (around Rs. 73,800). The wearable is made from PVD-coated titanium and has gold accents on the exterior.

Context Why does this story matter?

What happens when luxury meets technological excellence? Well, we get the Gucci x Oura ring.

Oura's years of experience making smart rings and Gucci's fashion expertize has created an ultra-premium wearable for those who want to stand out from the crowd.

The ring isn't just a show-off. It tracks several health parameters and provides comprehensive analysis - similar to the $300 standard Oura ring.

Design The ring has 18-carat gold braided torchon on the sides

The Gucci x Oura ring sports a slick and luxurious design. It is made of PVD-coated titanium and has multiple Gucci's interlocking signature monograms and two 'braided torchon' of 18-carat gold running along the sides. The ring is water resistant up to 100m and is 7.6mm thick. The underside houses all the essential sensors and gadgetry.

Information It has a battery life of 4-7 days

The Gucci x Oura ring has a battery life of 4-7 days. It can be connected to the smartphone or other compatible devices via Bluetooth. It comes with a Gucci-branded charger with a Type-C port. The ring gets software updates via the Oura app.

Features The wearable provides Sleep, Activity, and Readiness scores

The Gucci x Oura ring has the same internal sensors and software as the Oura 3 ring. It comes with features such as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, seven temperature sensors, SpO2 sensing, and sleep analysis. It provides a detailed health analysis with the help of three scores: Sleep, Activity, and Readiness. The scores change and respond to the personal patterns of the user.

Information Gucci x Oura ring: Pricing and availability

The Gucci x Oura ring is priced at $950 (roughly Rs. 73,800). It is available for purchase via Gucci.com and select Gucci retail locations around the world. The ring comes with a lifetime Oura membership (for standard model, membership costs $7 per month).