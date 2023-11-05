JioMotive (2023) GPS tracker now available: How to get started

By Akash Pandey 09:06 pm Nov 05, 202309:06 pm

JioMotive (2023) can be operated using JioThings companion app

Leading telecom company Reliance Jio has launched its affordable car accessory, the JioMotive (2023), in India. Priced at Rs. 4,999, it can be purchased via Jio's official website, Amazon, Reliance Digital, and other outlets. This device connects to a car's OBD port and offers features like a 4G GPS tracker, real-time location tracking, and geo- and time-fencing. It also provides vehicle health monitoring, anti-tow and theft alerts, accident detection, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

Easy installation and real-time tracking

The JioMotive (2023) is designed for easy use, connecting to any car's OBD-II port without any complicated steps. No technicians are required for installation as this is a do-it-yourself device. Using it, users can track their vehicle's location in real time on the JioThings app and create custom geofences for instant alerts. The device works exclusively with Jio SIM cards, extending one's primary Jio smartphone plan to the JioMotive.

Vehicle health monitoring and additional features

Besides location tracking, JioMotive (2023) offers vehicle health monitoring through numerous DTC (Diagnostic Trouble Code) alerts on the app. It also analyzes driver behavior and displays it on the app. Additional features include in-car Wi-Fi and towing, tampering and accident alerts, and speed tracking. Also, it has a 10-second latency. With its range of features and simple installation, JioMotive (2023) aims to enhance the driving experience for customers in India while providing an affordable solution for vehicle tracking and safety.