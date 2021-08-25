Christian Bale to lead/produce 'The Church of the Living Dangerously'

Christian Bale has booked his next project; he'll play a pastor-turned-drug-runner

New Regency has bought the film rights to David Kushner's famous 2019 article for Vanity Fair, titled The Church of the Living Dangerously. Christian Bale will be co-producing and starring in as the pastor who ended up smuggling drugs. Charles Randolph, of The Big Short-fame, has been entrusted with writing the script. Kushner and Randolph will be serving as executive producers, alongside Margaret Riley.

Details

Story is about a pastor who turned into drug runner

Deadline broke the news recently, stating Bale has a "potential starring role with meat on the bone." To give an insight, the article was about John Lee Bishop, a pastor with a troubled childhood, who becomes "one of the most successful pastors in America." However, when his son David became addicted to meth and heroin, he got involved but not in a usual way.

Life

Bishop was caught after 20 runs, sentenced to five years

Kushner provided that Bishop wanted David "to know I loved him enough to jump into his life with him," so he started taking drugs with him. Then, interestingly, Papa John, as he was fondly called, became a drug runner for a Mexican cartel. Bishop was finally caught at the Mexican border after 20 runs and was sentenced to five years in prison.

Information

We can expect a dynamic rendition from the team

Obviously, the life of the pastor has enough material to boost a very dynamic feature. New Regency has, as per Deadline, also acquired the life rights to Bishop and David, in addition to the article. Aside from Bale and the production house behind hits like Little Women and Bohemian Rhapsody, Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson of The Gotham Group will be also producing.

Work

'The Dark Knight' star has several projects in store

Coming to Bale, The Dark Knight actor has recently finished shooting for David O Russell's untitled film, which is also being backed by New Regency. He is also going bald for the Marvel venture Thor: Love and Thunder. Playing supervillain Gorr the God Butcher, his look was leaked in April. Separately, he is set to star in and produce Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye.