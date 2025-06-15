What's the story

The combined market capitalization of eight out of the top 10 most valued companies in India has fallen by a whopping ₹1.65 lakh crore last week.

The decline was led by HDFC Bank, which witnessed the biggest hit amid a bearish trend in domestic equities.

The BSE benchmark index Sensex also witnessed a major fall, plunging 1,070 points or 1.30%.