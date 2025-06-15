You can soon buy UP's Dussehri mangoes in Dubai
What's the story
In a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh's agricultural sector, 1,200kg of Dussehri mangoes were airlifted to Dubai.
The consignment was flagged off from Lucknow's Mango Pack House and sent to Vergro Trading LLC in Dubai.
The $2,992 (around ₹2.6 lakh) shipment is a major step toward establishing a global market for UP's mango growers.
Collaborative effort
3 FPOs led the export initiative
The export initiative was led by three Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) from the Lucknow region. They were trained under the Indo-German AMD Project to promote agricultural exports.
Among these, the Irada Farmers Producer Company Limited and Malihabad Farmer Producer Company Limited have bagged direct export orders for Dussehri mangoes from Dubai.
This marks a historic milestone as both FPOs are independently exporting mangoes for the first time.
Government support
Mango exports from UP are steadily rising
Dinesh Pratap Singh, the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Horticulture, Agricultural Marketing and Agricultural Foreign Trade, flagged off the consignment.
He said that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's leadership, mango exports from Uttar Pradesh are steadily rising.
Singh added that the government's goal is to help mango farmers in the state establish a strong presence in the global market, by offering necessary support in production, packaging and meeting international export standards.