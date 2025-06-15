What's the story

In a major milestone for Uttar Pradesh's agricultural sector, 1,200kg of Dussehri mangoes were airlifted to Dubai.

The consignment was flagged off from Lucknow's Mango Pack House and sent to Vergro Trading LLC in Dubai.

The $2,992 (around ₹2.6 lakh) shipment is a major step toward establishing a global market for UP's mango growers.