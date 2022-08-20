Sports

Antim Panghal wins gold at U-20 Wrestling World Championships

Written by V Shashank Aug 20, 2022, 04:10 pm 3 min read

Antim Panghal scripted history at the U-20 Wrestling World Championships (Source: Twitter/@MEDIA_Sai)

On Friday, 18-year-old Antim Panghal etched her name in record books. She became the first Indian female wrestler to grab gold at the Under 20 World Wrestling Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria. She bested Kazakhstan's Altyn Shagayeva 8-0 in the finale in the women's 53kg category. Antim is only the fifth Indian to win a gold medal at the U-20 World Championships. Here's more.

Information A look at Antim's run to the final

Antim first overcame the European champion, Olivia Andrich, by technical superiority (11-0). She registered an emphatic win over Japan's Ayaka Kimura in a match that lasted less than a minute, and later, bested Ukraine's Natalie Klivchutska (11-2). Lastly, she trounced Shagayeva 8-0 in the final.

Twitter Post 7 medals for India

2022 WORLD U20 #Wrestling CHAMPIONSHIPS 🤼‍♀️



Women's Wrestling

🥇Antim (53kg)

🥈Priya Malik (76kg)

🥈Sonam Malik (62kg)

🥈Priyanka (65kg)

🥉Sito (57kg)

🥉Reetika (72kg)

🥉Priyanshi (50kg) #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 finished 2nd in Team Ranking with 7 medals 🏅 #WrestleSofia

📸 @wrestling pic.twitter.com/OeYAKwPGON — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 20, 2022

Information Antim joins an elite company

As stated, Antim is only the fifth Indian to snare gold at the U-20 World Championships. Deepak Punia (Freestyle 86.0, 2019), Ramesh Kumar (Freestyle 69, 2001), Palwinder Singh Cheema (Freestyle 130, 2001), and Pappu Yadav (Greco-Roman 50, 1992) are the others to attain the feat.

Achievements Decoding Antim's early career achievements

In 2018, Antim won the U-15 national title in the 49kg category in Patna before emerging as the winner in the U-15 Asian Wrestling Championship in Japan later that year. In 2019, she snatched Cadet U-17 national title at the sub-junior nationals. It was followed by gold in the 2022 Cadet U-18 national title in Patna.

Do you know? Antim aced the show in 2022 Asian Junior Championships

Notably, Antim is a bronze medallist at the 2021 Cadet World Championships and a gold medallist at the 2022 Asian Junior championships. She pocketed silver at the U-23 Asian Championships this year.

Performance Antim shone in the Zouhaier Sghaier competition

In July, Antim participated in the coveted Zouhaier Sghaier competition, which is a world-ranking tournament, in Tunisia. She downed Tokyo Olympic quarter-finalist, Luisa Valverde, followed by a win over the 2022 Pan American champion, Dominique Parrish of the USA. Later, she outfoxed Karla Godinez, 2022 Pan American Champion in the 55kg category, to grab her maiden senior gold medal.

Information Antim put up a gutsy show versus Phogat

In May, Antim was on the cusp of pulling an upset over the then two-time Commonwealth Games winner, Vinesh Phogat. The former was leading by 3-0 with 15 seconds to go before losing on criteria 3-3 at the final selection trails for the 2022 CWG.

Life Presenting Antim's early life

Antim hails from Baghana near Hisar in Haryana. She is the fourth daughter of Ram Niwas Panghal. While her sisters focused on studies, Antim developed an interest in wrestling after watching the local wrestlers in action at the village akhada. That led to her joining the Baba Lal Das Wrestling Academy in 2015. She hasn't looked back ever since.