'Looop Lapeta' album review: Blend of romance, thrill and fun

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Jan 21, 2022, 11:50 am 2 min read

Ahead of its February 4 release on Netflix, Looop Lapeta makers have dropped its jukebox. The Taapsee Pannu, Tahir Raj Bhasin-starrer has five tracks: Looop Lapeta, Beqaraar (Duet and female version), Nirvana, and Tera Mera. Lasting 18:18 minutes, the songs of this suspense thriller have elements of romance, thrill, and humor in them. The album gets 3.5 stars and here's our detailed review.

Number 1 Flow with the romantic tune of 'Beqaraar' (duet)

First up is Beqaraar (duet). Santanu Ghatak's composition and lyrics lend a retro feel to the track. Crooned by Ronkini Gupta and Raghav Kaushik, the song will take you on an imaginary ride with your partner. The singers make the best use of emotions effortlessly in this number. Guitar by Mayank Choudhary in the background is a pleasant touch. The song gets 4 stars.

Numbers 2 and 3 'Tera Mera', 'Beqaraar' (female version) are worth listening

Tera Mera, composed by Rahul Pais and Nariman Khambata - The Jamroom, is a slow and soothing song. Sharvi Yadav's rendition feels western. She is good with both high and low notes. Beqaraar (female version) in Gupta's voice is a mellow track that's ideal for dancing with your lover. It depicts the true feelings of a girl for her beloved. Songs get 3.5 stars.

Number 4, 5 'Looop Lapeta' has good beats, while 'Nirvana' has funny lyrics

The rest two songs of the album, Nirvana and the title track, have been composed by Sidhant Mago and Mayank Mehra (Mikelal). We will first deal with Looop Lapeta. Snappy beats and rap add appeal to this Jay Anand-Mago crooned number. Meanwhile, lyrics of Nirvana make it stand out of the rest. Its tune is folkish yet jaded. The songs get 3 stars.

