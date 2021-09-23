Netflix sets Christmas eve premiere for Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali'

The streamer announced the release date of the film on its official Twitter handle

South star Tovino Thomas's upcoming Malayalam-language film Minnal Murali is set to be released during Christmas on Netflix, the streaming giant announced on Thursday. The superhero action film, directed by Basil Joseph of Kettyolannu Ente Malakha fame, will premiere worldwide on December 24. The streamer announced the release date of the film on its official Twitter handle.

The film was initially slated for theatrical release in 2020

"24th December! It's a Christmas date. You and us, watching Minnal Murali together. Warning sign Caution: Some sparks may fly. #MinnalOnNetflix," the tweet read. The film was initially slated for a theatrical release in 2020 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Today we're playing Santa and bringing you your Christmas gift early 🎁

Minnal Murali arrives on 24th December!

⚡Ee Christmas minnum ⚡️ https://t.co/LAWLZfvGiF — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) September 23, 2021

It has been dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, English

Set in the 90s, the story is about an ordinary man-turned-superhero Murali, who is struck by a bolt of lightning, which bestows him with special powers. Produced by Weekend Blockbusters (Sophia Paul), the film features Guru Somasundaram, Harisree Ashokan, and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. The film will premiere in Malayalam with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Played the character of Minnal Murali with full commitment: Thomas

Thomas, who earlier worked with Joseph on his 2017 sports comedy Godha, has said that he has played the character of Minnal Murali with full commitment. "I spent all my time communicating with my director to ensure the best possible outcome and immense amounts of work went into creating the character Minnal Murali," he added.

Been a dream project for the entire team: Filmmaker

"Though the essence of a superhero movie is the action, our genuine efforts were focused on having a strong narrative that could stand on its own while backing the action," Joseph had said. "The film is going to be a really exciting one. It has been a dream project for the entire team and I'm glad that it's releasing on Netflix," he added.