'You' trailer: Joe wants to change, but old habits don't

Sep 19, 2021

Penn Badgley's Joe Goldberg is here to greet us for the third season of You. Ahead of the show's October 15 premiere date, Netflix has dropped a trailer, and well, things are going to get even darker this time. Married to Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti) and father to newborn Henry, Joe stresses he wants to change. But hope is grim. Here's the trailer breakdown.

Trailer

Joe and Love are the 'nice, normal neighbors next doors'

After figuring out Love's reality and having a baby, Joe has moved in with his new family into the affluent neighborhood of Madre Linda. As the couple tries to "forge" normalcy, Joe finds letting go of his old habits a bit difficult. As seen in the date announcement teaser, Joe fixes yet another woman as his target and falls back into his stalking ways.

Comment

LOL moment: 'You're many things, but you're not murderers'

Joe's new obsession does not remain hidden from Love, who figures he doesn't love her anymore. She suggests couple's therapy, which is going to be very interesting. At one point, the therapist assures them in a matter-of-fact way, saying, "You're many things, but you're not murderers." The look on Joe and Love's faces is marvelous. We also get introduced to some new faces.

Twitter Post

Catch the trailer here!

They're just your nice, normal neighbors next door. YOU S3 is coming October 15. pic.twitter.com/IksWLgvwEN — YOU (@YouNetflix) September 17, 2021

Character

Joe still believes he's good person, but 'Love is monster'

One of the reasons for the show's popularity is (apart from Badgley's voice) its depiction of a psychopath. Joe ardently believes he is a good person and it is others who make him do bad things, like killing them (!). He also calls Love a monster, even though she is exactly like him, depicting how, in his eyes, he is always a victim.

Information

Despite differences, the couple unites 'till death do us part'

Despite all differences, Love and Joe decide to stick together "till death do us part." Fittingly enough, the last scene is them burying a body as the baby giggles sitting nearby. Staying in the suburbs did not suit Joe, after all. This season will also star Michaela McManus, Saffron Burrows, Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, and Scott Speedman in pivotal roles.