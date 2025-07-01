'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan': Shanaya Kapoor on 'surreal' Bollywood debut

Shanaya Kapoor , the daughter of actors Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Her entry into the Hindi cinema was delayed by three years due to the shelving of her initial project, Bedhadak. Despite this setback, the 25-year-old actor is excited about her debut and believes that everything has happened for a reason.

Career path 'It's a surreal feeling...when you see yourself on YouTube' Kapoor was earlier slated to debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak, a project that was announced in March 2022 but later shelved. Now, she is ready to step into the industry with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a musical romance opposite Vikrant Massey. "It's a surreal feeling, and it's overwhelming when you see yourself on YouTube for now," she told PTI in an interview.

Industry pressures 'Fully aware of what I was getting myself into...' Kapoor is aware of the challenges that come with being a star kid and has accepted them. "I was fully aware of what I was getting myself into and what I was choosing to do as a profession," she said. "There are preconceived notions, there is criticism, a sense of pressure but I take it positively." She also looks forward to audience feedback on her performance in the film.

Character insights How did Kapoor prepare for her role? In Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh, Kapoor portrays Saba, a theater artiste who falls in love with a visually impaired musician. To prepare for this role, she visited a blind school and found the experience enriching. "There were certain things that you feel, like you value yourself, you're grateful for what you have," she said about her experience at the school.