By Prateek Talukdar 12:10 pm Nov 16, 202312:10 pm

Hours after their first physical meeting in a year, United States (US) President Joe Biden on Wednesday reiterated his stance that Chinese President Xi Jinping is a dictator. However, Biden called the meeting in San Francisco "some of the most constructive and productive discussions we have had." Both leaders vowed to stabilize their fraught ties by reestablishing military communications and signing modest agreements, along with combating illegal fentanyl.

Why does this story matter?

Biden's remark has cast a shadow over the talks aimed at normalizing strained relations between the world's two biggest economies. The comment is likely to upset China, which had hit back sternly in June when Biden called Jinping a dictator after the US shot down alleged Chinese spy balloons that veered off course. While Biden termed the incident "a great embarrassment for dictators," Beijing responded by saying, "The remarks seriously contradict basic facts, seriously violate diplomatic etiquette."

Dictator who runs a communist country: Biden

Biden's statement came in response to a US journalist asking if he stood by his previous comment. He said, "Well, look, he's a dictator in the sense that he is a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours." "Anyway, we made progress," he added, referring to the meeting, which lasted for four hours.

US shouldn't scheme against China: Jinping

"We're back to direct, open, clear, direct communications," Biden said. "Vital miscalculations on either side can cause real, real trouble with a country like China or any other major country," he added. The meeting came on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) conference being held in the US from Wednesday to Friday. "China has no plans to surpass or unseat the US, and the US should not scheme to suppress or contain China," Xinhua reported, quoting Jinping.

Biden, Jinping held hands during garden stroll

Assistants described the conversation between Biden and Jinping as friendly and personal. At one point, Biden showed Jinping a photo of the two from 38 years ago on his iPhone. Jinping also jokingly mentioned that Biden's 81st birthday is coming up next week, and that it reminded him that his wife's birthday is also approaching. In an uncommon public display for the Chinese leader, they held hands and were filmed strolling through the estate's gardens, where their summit took place.

What was decided in the meeting?

With the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) scheduled later this month in Dubai, both leaders agreed to tackle climate change. However, both countries—the world's biggest carbon emitters—avoided committing to stop using fossil fuels. They also agreed to cooperate against illegal drug trafficking, especially fentanyl, which caused around 75,000 deaths in the US last year. Further, they agreed to resume military communications, which China stopped last year after then-US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.