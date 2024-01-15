Two Indian students found dead in US

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:18 pm Jan 15, 202406:18 pm

The students were identified as G Dinesh from Telangana and Nikesh from Andhra Pradesh

Two Indian students were found dead, under mysterious circumstances, in their Connecticut accommodation in the United States, media reports said. The students were identified as G Dinesh (22) from Wanaparthy in Telangana and Nikesh (21) from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh. According to family members they are yet not made aware of the cause of the death of the two students.

Gas leak suspected

According to preliminary reports, the suspected cause of death is a gas leak, however, there has been no official confirmation. The two students were discovered unconscious by their friends who were visiting their home. They were taken to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead. Both the students were enrolled in master's programs in computer science at the University of Sacred Heard.

Family waiting for update on cause of death

Family members of the Telangana student said they don't yet have information about the cause of his death. "Dinesh's friends called us and notified us about his death. We have no information on how he died," said Dinesh's family. Dinesh went to Hartford, Connecticut in the US for higher studies on December 28, 2023, while Nikesh arrived a few days later.

Family seeks government assistance

Media reports indicated that assistance has been requested from Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to repatriate the students' bodies. Additionally, Wanaparthy MLA Megha Reddy has extended support to facilitate the return of Dinesh's body, meeting with the student's family members to offer comfort.