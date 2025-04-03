What's 'earthquake drunk' syndrome many Thais are experiencing
What's the story
Even days after a massive earthquake in Thailand, many residents have reported that they still feel dizzy as if the ground is swaying beneath them.
Many people have reported feeling swayed or moving following the earthquake, according to a government spokeswoman, noting that the condition is caused by changes in the human balance system.
Anukul Prueksanusak said symptoms were more common in those suffering from anxiety disorders and migraines.
Health advice
Government offers guidelines for managing symptoms
The Thai government has since released guidelines to manage symptoms of this condition. These include drinking more fluids, having ginger tea, and avoiding alcohol or caffeine.
Other recommendations include taking more frequent breaks from screens, staring at distant objects, and getting enough sleep.
The government has also urged victims of this syndrome to talk about their feelings and restrict access to earthquake news to control stress.
Medical advice
Seek medical attention if symptoms persist
Prueksanusak said it was important to visit doctors if symptoms last more than a week.
While the condition is rarely fatal, it can lead to falls and impaired judgment.
Surat Tanprawate, chairman of Chiang Mai University's neurology unit, said that the symptoms were the result of an overstimulated nervous system.
He added that some patients may also exhibit symptoms similar to post-traumatic stress disorder, such as flashbacks, insomnia, or a fear of big buildings.
Quake
Around 2,800 dead so far
The epicenter of Friday's 7.7-magnitude earthquake was in Myanmar, where the calamity has claimed the lives of around 2,800 people, according to the most recent estimates.
Its shockwaves swept through neighboring Thailand, including the capital Bangkok, where a 30-story structure under construction collapsed, burying scores of people.
On Wednesday, a sensor reportedly spotted 70 indicators that could be missing persons trapped under the rubble, six of which were confirmed as human remains.