Explained: Trump ends birthright US citizenship, who it affects
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has signed an executive order ending birthright citizenship for children born to noncitizen parents in the US.
The order, titled "Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship," specifically targets children whose parents are undocumented or hold temporary visas.
The move is a reinterpretation of the 14th Amendment, which currently grants automatic citizenship to anyone born on US soil.
Citizenship changes
Order's impact on future births and existing citizens
The executive order says kids born 30 days after its issuance won't get US citizenship if their parents are undocumented or in the country temporarily.
However, it doesn't impact kids with at least one parent who is a US citizen or lawful permanent resident.
Further, kids born before this date will keep their citizenship, making sure the order isn't applied retroactively.
Legal opposition
Legal experts anticipate challenges to Trump's order
Legal experts predict major challenges to this order, referencing the 14th Amendment and Title 8 of the United States Code, Section 1401.
Immigration attorney Mariam Masumi Daud said lawsuits will likely be filed immediately and could even reach the Supreme Court.
Russell A Stamets from Circle of Counsels said birthright citizenship is well-established under US law, hinting at legal hurdles for this executive order.
Community concerns
Potential impact on Indian Americans and enforcement plans
The order could have a major impact on Indian Americans, who are over 5.4 million in the US.
Rohitaashv Sinha of King Stubb & Kasiva noted that Indian families on green cards or H-1B visas may be left in the dark about their children's citizenship status.
To implement this order, Trump's administration intends to withhold documents such as passports from those ineligible for citizenship, although details of this strategy remain unclear.
Global perspective
Trump's order contradicts global birthright citizenship practices
Despite Trump's claim that the US is the only country offering birthright citizenship, over 30 countries worldwide have similar policies. These include Canada, Mexico, and most South American nations.
The executive order has ignited a debate and is expected to face both logistical hurdles and legal opposition due to its potential conflict with established constitutional rights and international norms.