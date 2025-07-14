5 filming locations that make 'Stranger Things' so iconic

Stranger Things , the beloved sci-fi series, has been captivating audiences with its mind-bending plot and nostalgic setting. While many of us are well-versed with the show's storyline, not many know about the quirky filming locations that make Hawkins, Indiana, come alive. These sites are instrumental in rendering the show's unique vibe. Here are five little-known facts about these amazing locations that add to the magic of Stranger Things.

School setting The real-life Hawkins Middle School The fictional Hawkins Middle School has been filmed at a real school in Georgia. The building shown is a former high school situated in Stockbridge, which was shut down before being converted into this iconic set. It has become an integral part of the series, featuring as a backdrop to many of the show's pivotal scenes involving the young protagonists.

Lab location The mysterious Hawkins National Laboratory Hawkins National Laboratory is depicted by a real-life facility, Emory University's Briarcliff Campus in Atlanta. The site was previously a mental health facility and was later incorporated into Emory University's campus. Its spooky look makes it a perfect pick for showing the alas, the secretive government lab at the heart of Stranger Things.

Mall transformation Starcourt Mall's surprising identity The iconic Starcourt Mall from season three is, in fact, the Gwinnett Place Mall in Duluth, Georgia. For the sake of filming, portions of this mall were converted into a true 1980s shopping center, complete with vintage storefronts and decor. This conversion helped capture the vibes of that era for viewers.

Family house The Byers family home's true location The Byers family home, an iconic location in the series, isn't actually in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, but in real life, the home is in Fayetteville, Georgia. This humble abode has been one of the most recognizable settings of the series. It acts as a central backdrop for most of the important events that take place in Joyce Byers' household over the seasons, making it integral to the show's atmospheric puzzle.