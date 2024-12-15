Summarize Simplifying... In short The MLB's pre-arbitration player pool has seen some record-breaking bonuses this season.

Royals' shortstop Witt tops the list with a whopping $3,077,595 bonus, following his outstanding 2024 season.

He's closely followed by Pirates' Paul Skenes with $2,152,057 and Orioles' Gunnar Henderson with $2,007,178, both of whom also had stellar seasons.

Kansas City Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr has reportedly received the largest bonus this off season (Image credit: X/@JustBB_Media)

Listing top three largest bonuses in MLB's pre-arbitration player pool

By Pavan Thimmaiah 05:51 pm Dec 15, 2024

What's the story Just in time for the holidays, MLB's pre-arbitration pool rewarded top-performing young stars with bonuses from a $50 million fund. Established in 2022's Basic Agreement, it recognizes players excelling before salary arbitration. Contributions of $1.67 million from each team finance the initiative, ensuring standout talent is compensated, purely based on performance. Here are the top three largest bonuses given out this season.

#1

Bobby Witt. Jr. - Kansas City Royals: $3,077,595

The third-year Royals shortstop is said to have reportedly received the largest bonus in MLB history. Witt has reportedly received $3,077,595 this season after his stellar 2024 season winning the Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award, and the MLB batting champion. Additionally, he also made his first All-Star appearance whilst ending the season with career-high HRs (32) and a .332 batting average.

#2

Paul Skenes - Pittsburgh Pirates: $2,152,057

The 2024 MLB Draft's No.1 pick Paul Skenes has reportedly received the second-largest bonus this season worth $2,152,057. Notably, this comes after the pitcher won the NL Rookie of the Year award and earned his first All-Star selection. He also made it to the All-MLB First Team, on the back of an 11-3 record, a 1.96 ERA, and 170 strikeouts from 23 games.

#3

Gunnar Henderson - Baltimore Orioles: $2,007,178

The third-year Orioles shortstop enjoyed a great 2024 season which has paid him off in form of a $2,007,178 bonus. Meanwhile, in the 2024 season, the 2023 AL Rookie of the Year earned his first All-Star selection and put up some stellar numbers. Henderson managed a career-high 37 HRs, batted in 92 RBIs, and racked up a career-high .281 batting average across 159 games.