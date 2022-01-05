5 must-do things in Port Blair

Port Blair has a lot to offer to its tourists

Located on the east of Southern Andaman Island, Port Blair makes for an ideal spot for tourists for its stunning surroundings, and interesting tribal culture. It is the capital city of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The place is nestled between dense tropical forests and gorgeous islands which were home to British colonists in the past. Here are a few things you shouldn't miss.

Information How to reach Port Blair?

If you are traveling by air, arrive at the Veer Savarkar International Airport which is 2 kilometers away from the main city. If you have a little more time, you can also take a ship from Chennai, Kolkata, or Visakhapatnam.

#1 Explore the iconic Cellular Jail

Cellular Jail, also known as Kala Pani, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Port Blair. The jail has a well-known political and colonial past. Indian freedom fighters were jailed and tortured by British officers here. Built in 1906, the three-storied building houses 698 cells. You can also enjoy a fantastic light and sound show here in the evening.

#2 Enjoy sea walk at North Bay Island

Port Blair offers its tourists various underwater activities like snorkeling and scuba diving. When here, do try out the underwater sea walk at the North Bay Island to experience Andaman's magical marine life. This was the first-ever sea walking experience launched in India. From spotting red coral reefs to colorful fishes and lobsters, the experience is truly memorable.

#3 Witness the active volcano in Barren Island

Visit Barren Island to witness the only active volcano in India. As the name suggests, it is an island devoid of humans. Special permits are needed to visit this place and it is imperative that you return during the daytime itself. So plan an early morning trip as it takes 4-5 hours to reach. Take a chartered boat and explore the serene surroundings.

#4 Enjoy birdwatching at Chidiya Tapu

Apart from offering some beautiful sunset views, Chidiya Tapu or Bird Island is the perfect place for spotting vibrant and unique birds. If you are interested in birdwatching, then head to Chidiya Tapu to spot flocks of different migratory birds. Visit this place early in the morning to spot some interesting bird species like drongos, red-breasted parakeets, and emerald doves.

#5 Try some authentic local food

Port Blair offers a wide variety of delicious seafood. Try as many dishes as possible when here. The place has been home to settlers from different parts of India which reflects in its cuisine as well. There are lots of cafes and restaurants here where you can try authentic Nicobari dishes like crab curries, coconut chicken, Andaman fish curries and dosas, idlis, and jalebis.