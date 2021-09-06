Bengal education minister criticizes governor for comment against state government

Bratya Basu said that the state government has given several economic benefits to contractual teachers in schools

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu on Sunday took a dig at Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his tweet on injustice to para and contractual teachers, saying that the state government has done a lot for them and he could instead turn his focus on states like Tripura. "The state government has given several economic benefits to contractual teachers in schools," Basu said.

Homage

Retirement age of contractual teachers also fixed at 60: Basu

"The government also fixed the retirement age of contractual teachers at 60 like those in regular service," the minister told reporters in Kolkata. Earlier in the day, Dhankhar tweeted, "On #TeachersDay, I pay homage to former President #BharatRatna Dr. S Radhakrishnan & extend my gratitude and salutations to the teaching community that is spinal strength of societal development."

Information

CM has ensured medical insurance benefits for para teachers: Basu

"Time to end palpable injustice to para and contractual teachers @MamataOfficial," Dhankhar further tweeted. Basu said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has ensured that para teachers get medical insurance benefits like Swastha Sathi.

Twitter Post

Here is Dhankhar's tweet

On #TeachersDay, I pay homage to former President #BharatRatna Dr. S. Radhakrishnan extend my gratitude and salutations to the teaching community that is spinal strength of societal development.



Time to end palpable injustice to para and contractual teachers @MamataOfficial. — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) September 5, 2021

Remuneration

Teachers get remuneration on first day of every month: Basu

"Over 10,000 contractual teachers were retrenched in a swift stroke by BJP government in Tripura. Those criticizing the WB government on contractual teachers' issue should see for themselves what is happening in Tripura, and salary of those in other parts of India," Basu added. "The state government has also ensured that teachers get their remuneration on the first day of every month," he said.

Felicitation

Sixty-one teachers were felicitated with Siksha Ratna Award

Basu, along with Industries Minister Partha Chatterjee went to Bikash Bhavan, headquarters of the Education Department, to attend Teachers Day celebrations on virtual mode. The state government felicitated eminent teachers of schools, colleges, and universities with the Siksha Ratna Award, and state-run or state-aided schools which have excelled in academics with the Sera Vidyalaya (best school) Award. Sixty-one teachers were felicitated with Siksha Ratna.

Protest

Few days back, two contractual teachers attempted to consume poison

Meanwhile, a group of contractual teachers, of whom two had allegedly attempted to consume poison during a protest a few days back, tried to assemble before the residence of Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday seeking an audience with him. Police removed them from the site after ensuring they did not have any prior appointment with Banerjee.

Information

Another group of contractual teachers demanded regularization of service

Police said no case was pressed against them. Another group of contractual teachers assembled before the residence of the education minister demanding regularization of service. They were taken into custody and later released.