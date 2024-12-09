Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has accused Rahul Gandhi of using George Soros-funded reports to attack Gautam Adani, linking it to an alleged plot to harm India's economy.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey plans to question Rahul about these supposed connections in Parliament.

Sonia Gandhi is linked to George Soros: BJP

Explained: BJP links Adani bribery charges to George Soros, Sonia-Rahul

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:31 pm Dec 09, 202401:31 pm

What's the story In the midst of the ongoing Adani Group controversy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has linked Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi to US billionaire George Soros. The party claimed that Sonia is associated with an organization funded by the George Soros Foundation. The organization, called the Forum of Democratic Leaders in Asia Pacific (FDL-AP) Foundation, has allegedly advocated for Kashmir as an independent nation.

Accusations

BJP accuses Rahul of using Soros-funded reports against Adani

The BJP has also accused Rahul of using reports from the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a Soros-funded venture, to attack Gautam Adani. The party sees this as proof of a "strong and dangerous relationship" to bring down India's economy. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor's public acknowledgment of Soros as an "old friend" has also been highlighted by the BJP in its allegations.

Parliamentary questioning

BJP MP to question Rahul over alleged Soros connections

Meanwhile, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has said he will question Rahul in Parliament over these alleged links. He claims the OCCRP and Soros are conspiring with opposition leaders to damage India's economy. The allegations come as Congress protests against bribery charges against Adani, who was indicted last month by US prosecutors for allegedly bribing Indian officials to secure power-supply deals.

US response

US government dismisses BJP's claims of destabilization efforts

The US government has rejected the BJP's allegations that it supports attempts to destabilize India through attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Adani. A spokesperson for the US embassy termed the allegations "disappointing," emphasizing America's dedication to media freedom. The Congress has been protesting against the Adani bribery charges inside and outside Parliament in the ongoing Winter Session.