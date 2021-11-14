Arjun Rampal playing Professor in Abbas-Mustan's 'desi Money Heist'?

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 14, 2021, 05:08 pm

Arjun Rampal to play the Professor in Abbas-Mustan's Indian remake of 'Money Heist'

A Hindi remake of the hit Netflix Spanish series Money Heist is in the making if reports are to be believed. Arjun Rampal, one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, is set to don a new avatar in filmmaker duo Abbas-Mustan's desi version of Money Heist. Reportedly, Rampal will step into the character of the Professor for this project. Here are more details.

Roles

Abbas's son Mustafa Burmawala to play a theif

Well, who better than Rampal could play the criminal mastermind? While the Roy actor plays Alvaro Morte's character as the Professor in the remake of the Netflix series, Abbas's son Mustafa Burmawala will be playing a robber alongside two other actors. That means, in total, there will be three robbers in the Indian version of the crime thriller Money Heist.

Title

Makers have named the remake 'Three Monkeys'

Moreover, Abbas-Mustan, who have helmed films like Baazigar, Humraaz, and Race, will adapt the show into a film, titled Three Monkeys. According to reports, the film will go on floors this month or by early December. It will be shot in Mumbai as well as in a couple of other locations. Reports also suggest that the film will be released sometime after mid-2022.

Details

Abbas-Mustan gearing up for the release of 'Penthouse'

Three Monkeys will mark Abbas-Mustan's comeback to film direction after a hiatus of five years. The filmmaker duo last directed Machine, which marked Burmawala's debut. Currently, the two are gearing up for the release of their OTT venture, Penthouse, on Netflix. The thriller features Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, and Tisca Chopra, among others. The release date of Penthouse is yet to be announced.

Projects

Upcoming Hindi and Telugu movies of Rampal

In addition to the Abbas-Mustan directorial, Rampal will be next seen alongside Padma Shri recipient Kangana Ranaut in the film Dhaakad. He will also feature in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon and the Telugu period action-adventure flick Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi. Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see if Rampal can recreate the magic in the remake of Money Heist.