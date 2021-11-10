'Dhaakad' makers developing a movie on 1962 Sino-Indo war

Written by Trishna Das Twitter Published on Nov 10, 2021, 12:56 pm

Makers of 'Dhaakad' announce Indo-China war movie

Makers of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming spy film Dhaakad are all set to reunite for another intriguing project. According to reports, producer Sohel Maklai and director Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai have announced that they are all set to make an Indo-China war flick for the audience. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle. Here's more on this.

Quote

Adarsh revealed Rajiv G Menon will handle the screenplay. Speaking of this new project, Ghai said, "It's a classic David-versus-Goliath story. The war story teaches young people the true value of the Army. The story of 120 soldiers fighting against all odds demands to be told sincerely on the big screen. It's set in the '60s, so recreating that era will take some time."

Story

The film does not have a title yet and will be produced by Ghai and Maklai's new production house, Ikigai Motion Pictures. The project is likely to focus on Rezang La, which was captured by the Chinese during the war in which both India and China lacked deployment of naval and aerial assets. It hits the floors next year in the second half.

Casting

About casting, Ghai said that he is in talks with an A-list star for the ambitious project. "Just a good story doesn't cut it anymore. A film has to offer scale, sincere performances, and action that matches the international standards," Ghai said, while Maklai added, "War films in India usually aren't mounted on a grand canvas. But I believe in Razy's vision."

Twitter Post

'DHAAKAD' TEAM REUNITES: ANNOUNCE FILM ON INDO-CHINA WAR... #Dhaakad team - producer Sohel Maklai and director Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai - reunite for a new project: Indo-China war film [depicting the Rezang La story]... Rajiv G Menon will pen the screenplay. pic.twitter.com/RiaKmNGli2 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2021

Release

Meanwhile, Ghai-Maklai's film Dhaakad hits the theaters on April 8, 2022. The film will have Ranaut stepping into a never-seen-before avatar of a fierce, feisty and fearless spy, Agent Agni. It is the costliest female-led film that will set a "new standard in Bollywood," according to co-producer Deepak Mukut. The thriller also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta in important roles.