Neeru Bajwa deletes all 'SardaarJi 3' promos—but reshares fan post  

Actor Neeru Bajwa has deleted all social media posts related to her upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3, also starring Diljit Dosanjh and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The move comes amid backlash over Aamir's casting in the film, following the April Pahalgam terror attack. Bajwa had originally shared teasers and clips to promote the Punjabi film, but those are nowhere to be found now. The film was released overseas on Friday.

Social media activity Bajwa is promoting 'Son of Sardaar' on Instagram Bajwa's recent Instagram post promotes the teaser of her upcoming film Son of Sardaar 2, with no mention of Sardaar Ji 3. A Reddit post also alleged that she unfollowed Pakistani actor Aamir on Instagram. However, earlier on Friday, she did reshare an appreciation post for her work on Sardaar Ji 3 and the clip shared featured Aamir as well. So, maybe she's not completely ditching her project, but choosing to focus on her next.

Film details About 'Sardaar Ji 3' Sardaar Ji 3, directed by Amar Hundal, is a horror-comedy featuring ghost hunters played by Dosanjh and Aamir. The film is set in a haunted mansion in the UK. Despite the controversy over Aamir's casting, the producers clarified that her signing was done before the Pahalgam terror attack and filmed before India-Pakistan relations deteriorated further. It also stars Nasir Chinyoti, Daniel Khawar, and Saleem Albela.