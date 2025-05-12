What's the story

Kirana Hills, a fortified defense area in Pakistan's Punjab province, came up during a press briefing of India's top military officers on Monday.

The site is rumored to contain a part of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal.

However, Air Marshal AK Bharti, Director General of India's Air Operations, has rejected the claims that Kirana Hills were hit during 'Operation Sindoor.'

"We have not hit Kirana Hills," he said firmly during the tri-services briefing on Monday.