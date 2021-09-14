MP: Theft suspect dies in police custody, four cops suspended

Khandwa's Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said that a probe has been initiated to find out the circumstances of the death

A man brought in for questioning for a motorcycle theft died hours after being detained, prompting the Madhya Pradesh government to suspend four personnel of a police station in Khandwa district, an official said on Tuesday. Khandwa's Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh said that a probe has been initiated to find out the circumstances of the death.

Incident

He died on intervening night of Monday and Tuesday

Kishan Mankar, a resident of Gogawa Nipani village, died around 2:00 am on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in police custody at Omkareshwar Police Station in Khandwa. Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that Mankar, along with his brother and other accomplices, was brought to the police station in connection with the theft of a motorcycle.

Quote

Station in-charge, ASI, two constables have been suspended: Mishra

"To ensure a fair investigation, I have directed that the station in-charge (Omkareshwar Police Station), an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), and two constables be suspended," the minister said, adding that a magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the incident.

Twitter Post

Here is what Mishra said

खंडवा जिले के ओमकारेश्वर थाने में आरोपी किशन मानकर की संदिग्ध मौत का मामला सामने आया है। किशन को भाई और अन्य साथियों के साथ मोटरसाइकिल चोरी के आरोप में थाने लाया गया था। किशन के भाई का कहना है कि उसे सांस की बीमारी थी लेकिन मृत्यु का असल कारण PM रिपोर्ट के आने के बाद पता चलेगा। pic.twitter.com/IPWB1iZXQ2 — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 14, 2021

Further details

Real cause of death will be known after post-mortem: Mishra

"The deceased man's brother has claimed that he suffered from respiratory disease, but the real cause of death will be known once the post-mortem report is out," Mishra said. According to sources, Mankar was brought to the station for interrogation about a motorcycle theft on Monday, and he complained of uneasiness around midnight, following which he was taken to a hospital where he died.

Background

Five policemen were suspended last week in a similar case

According to Free Press Journal, he was reportedly wanted in connection with the theft cases that happened under the Omkareshwar Police Station. Notably, last week, a 35-year-old tribal man died in police custody in the neighboring Khargone district, prompting the state government to suspend five policemen and transfer the superintendent of police of the district.

Information

Tribals alleged that the man died due to police torture

On September 7, a mob of tribals pelted stones at Bistan Police Station in connection with the tribal man's death, accusing that he died due to police torture. Three policemen were injured in the stone-pelting. Following this, heavy security was deployed at the premises.