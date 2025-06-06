What's the story

The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBE) has been allowed to reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) 2025 to August 3.

The decision was taken by a Supreme Court bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih.

The exam was originally slated for June 15 but was postponed after the court ordered it to be held in a single shift instead of two.