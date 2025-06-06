NEET-PG 2025 on August 3 in single shift
What's the story
The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBE) has been allowed to reschedule the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) 2025 to August 3.
The decision was taken by a Supreme Court bench of Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Augustine George Masih.
The exam was originally slated for June 15 but was postponed after the court ordered it to be held in a single shift instead of two.
Extension justification
Why the exam date was changed
The NBE had sought an extension on June 3, citing the need to double the number of exam centers from 450 to 900.
This decision was made due to over 2.5 lakh candidates appearing in a single shift.
The board's technology partner, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), had also suggested August 3 as the earliest possible date for conducting the exam.
Timeline scrutiny
What happened during the hearing
During the hearing, Justice Mishra and Justice Masih questioned the need for such an extensive delay.
"You want time till August 3? Why so much time?," Justice Mishra asked. "You haven't started the process even. The order was passed on May 30. What have you done after that? This is delaying. Why you need two months?" Justice Masih asked.
The NBE's counsel explained that identifying new centers and ensuring security arrangements are time-consuming processes.
Postponement rationale
NEET-PG postponed after SC directed single-shift examination
The NBE had initially decided to postpone the NEET-PG exam scheduled on June 15 after the Supreme Court directed it to conduct a single-shift examination.
The court had criticized NBE's earlier plan of conducting exams in two shifts.
TCS had pointed out that there wasn't enough time between May 30 and June 15 for this change, necessitating more centers and extensive hardware supply chain management.
Rescheduling requirements
Logistics challenges mentioned in the application
The NBE's application also mentioned logistical challenges such as booking over 1,000 centers and managing infrastructure for approximately 2.7 lakh candidates.
Candidates will be informed of their test city choices at least two weeks before the exam date, with admit cards issued four days prior.
There will also be requirements for additional manpower, including invigilators, security staff, and network administrators.