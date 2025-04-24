Manoj Bajpayee leases Mumbai properties for ₹11 lakh/month
What's the story
In a major real estate development, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have leased two commercial spaces in Mumbai's Andheri West.
They will earn ₹10.9 lakh every month for five years from the deal, according to documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.
The offices are situated in the Lotus Signature building on Veera Desai Road, each spanning 1,905 sq ft of RERA carpet area.
Lease details
Barcode Influencer Marketing has taken the property on lease
The properties have been leased to Barcode Influencer Marketing Pvt Ltd, with a security deposit of ₹43.7 lakh.
The lease agreement, registered on April 3, 2025, comes with the 5% annual rent escalation, which takes the monthly rent to ₹13.3 lakh by the fifth year.
The agreement also gives the tenant six allotted parking spaces and 75 days of fit-out period for renovation and refurbishment.
Notably, the total rent over five years of lease comes to ₹7.26 crore.
Past investments
Bajpayee's previous real estate investments revealed
In 2023, Bajpayee invested ₹32 crore in four office units in Mumbai's Oshiwara club.
He joined several other Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Kajol, and Ajay Devgn, who have also invested in commercial properties.
The four office units, registered on October 4, 2023, were bought in a building named Signature Building.
Notably, in August last year, Bajpayee and his wife sold their Mumbai residential property in Mahalaxmi locality for ₹9 crore.