What's the story

In a major real estate development, Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee and his wife Shabana Bajpayee have leased two commercial spaces in Mumbai's Andheri West.

They will earn ₹10.9 lakh every month for five years from the deal, according to documents reviewed by CRE Matrix.

The offices are situated in the Lotus Signature building on Veera Desai Road, each spanning 1,905 sq ft of RERA carpet area.