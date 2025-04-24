Dia Mirza clarifies her comments on Fawad Khan's Bollywood return
What's the story
Fawad Khan's Bollywood comeback film Abir Gulaal is facing controversy following the Pahalgam terror attack.
Amid this, Dia Mirza's supportive comments made during an interview with News18 grabbed headlines.
However, she clarified that her remarks were made much before the attack on Tuesday.
In an Instagram Story, Mirza requested the media to stop misrepresenting her words and putting them out of context.
Support statement
Mirza's comments on Khan's return to Bollywood
During the promotional interview for her film, Mirza had voiced her support for Khan's return to Bollywood.
She had said, "It is a political question. If the circumstances to seek a ban on artists were completely... I've always believed that art is, and should always be, a medium of peace and harmony."
"We should never, ever allow art and sport to be tangled or mixed with hate. It's just good that Fawad is back in the film."
Clarification
'Stop circulating my quotes now, weeks after...'
Mirza said, "To Members of the Media, STOP misrepresentation of facts. I did an interview for a film of mine on the 10th of April, in which I gave a quote, long before this attack."
"Stop circulating my quotes NOW, weeks after, and out of context. This is unethical and deeply offensive."
Meanwhile, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees called for a "complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film industry."
Release delay
'Abir Gulaal' release may be delayed due to backlash
Sources told Hindustan Times that exhibitors are reluctant to screen Abir Gulaal, considering the backlash it would invite.
"The production house is trying to negotiate with them, but it looks unlikely that Abir Gulaal will release on May 9 for now," said the source.
"The film's release may be pushed back until things are sorted. But when that will happen is uncertain, as theaters do not want to screen a film featuring a Pakistani actor now."