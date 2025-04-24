During the promotional interview for her film, Mirza had voiced her support for Khan's return to Bollywood.

She had said, "It is a political question. If the circumstances to seek a ban on artists were completely... I've always believed that art is, and should always be, a medium of peace and harmony."

"We should never, ever allow art and sport to be tangled or mixed with hate. It's just good that Fawad is back in the film."