Raju Srivastava fostered siblings who lost their parents to COVID-19

Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday after being hospitalized for about six weeks.

The demise of Raju Srivastava has sent shock waves across the country. After suffering a heart attack on August 10, the comedian breathed his last on Wednesday. With this, a piece of news has come up stating that he volunteered to look after two siblings who lost their parents during COVID-19 pandemic. The demise of their "uncle" Srivastava has left the children in tears.

Details After their parents' demise, siblings had no one

Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Govind Nagar, Srivastava took care of the girls' (Khushi and Pari) educational and other expenses. After losing their parents, none of their relatives took care of the siblings, and their landlord briefly provided for them. Upon hearing about them through his friend and state general secretary of All India Industries Board Gyanesh Mishra, Srivastava came forward to help them.

History Khushi and Pari had visited Srivastava at his Mumbai residence

After coming to know about the demise of the comedian, the girls recalled how they visited him at his residence in Mumbai. According to reports, when they visited him at his Mumbai residence, Srivastava assured them that he would be there for them. He hugged them and told them not to worry about anything, and that he would take care of them.

Quote 'We prayed for his speedy recovery...'

Reportedly, Srivastava was in touch with them regularly and spoke to them over the phone to enquire about their wellbeing. On hearing about his demise, one of the siblings, Khusi, reportedly said, "Raju uncle loved us very much. He would call us over the phone and enquire about our studies and health. We prayed daily and prayed for his speedy recovery."

Delhi Funeral to be held in Delhi on Thursday

It is reported that the last rites of the actor-comedian will be held at Dwarka in Delhi on Thursday at 9:30am. His mortal remains will be taken to his residence in New Delhi for his fans and friends to pay their last respects. The 58-year-old actor-comedian was being treated at Delhi AIIMS after suffering a heart attack while exercising.