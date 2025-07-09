'Pushpa' pair returns! Rashmika Mandanna joins Allu Arjun in 'AA22xA6'

Rashmika Mandanna has reportedly joined the cast of director Atlee 's next project, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The film already stars Allu Arjun , Deepika Padukone , Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. According to a Pinkvilla report, Mandanna will play a pivotal role and is currently preparing for it.

Role details 'The dynamics of Rashmika and Allu will be very different' A source told Pinkvilla, "Rashmika Mandanna has come on board Atlee's ambitious film. The actress will be seen in one of the most daring roles of her career." "The dynamics of Rashmika and Allu will be very different from what they shared in Pushpa franchise," the source added.

Pre-production progress Mandanna did a body scan in LA for tech-savvy film The source further revealed that Mandanna has already completed her look test and body scan with Atlee in Los Angeles. "Atlee's next is a technical marvel, as the filmmaker is looking to create his own Avatar-like film set in two different universes," the source added. The film is being produced by Sun Pictures and aims to represent Indian cinema on a global scale.