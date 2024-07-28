In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin experiencing slight drops, while Solana sees a 5.12% increase from last week.

The top five gainers include JasmyCoin and Bitcoin Cash, while Popcat (SOL) and dogwifhat lead the losses.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.42 trillion, marking a 0.21% increase in the last day.

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin rates

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:01 am Jul 28, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 1.09% of its value over the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $67,168.34. It is 0.27% higher than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.42% from yesterday and now trades at $3,211.61. It is down 8.31% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $386.36 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $576.12, which is 1.38% down from yesterday and a 3.01% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.66 today, incresing by 0.23% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.49% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.78%) and $0.11 (down 4.39%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 5.12% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $181.88 (down 1.57%), $5.71 (down 2.55%), $0.000011 (down 2.67%), and $0.55 (down 0.88%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 5.12% up while Polka Dot has slipped 9.58%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 5.87% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 4.94%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are JasmyCoin, Bitcoin Cash, Aave, Kaspa, and Stacks. They are trading at $0.033 (up 8.27%), $391.72 (up 2.54%), $100.10 (up 1.60%), $0.11 (up 1.48%), and $1.87 (up 0.74%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.08%), $1 (up 0.05%), and $545.1001 (flat), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Popcat (SOL), dogwifhat, Brett (Based), Immutable, and Celestia. They are trading at $0.77 (down 14.66%), $2.43 (down 6.32%), $0.11 (down 6.17%), $1.47 (down 5.59%), and $5.63 (down 5.45%), respectively.

Rankings

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $27.36 (down 4.50%), $13.35 (down 1.85%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $7.49 (down 2.28%), and $9.46 (down 3.88%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.46 (down 3.88%), $1.24 (down 2.56%), $1.87 (up 0.62%), $6.48 (down 3.21%), and $1.47 (down 5.64%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.42 trillion, a 0.21% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.22 billion, which marks a 5.23% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.29 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.36 trillion.