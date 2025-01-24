What's the story

Meta's artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot has been misidentifying the current US President.

Despite Donald Trump's swearing-in on January 20, the AI continued to identify Joe Biden as the incumbent president.

The blunder was unearthed when Reuters tested the service and asked Meta AI. The chatbot said, "The current president of the United States is Joe Biden. However, according to the most recent information available, Donald Trump was sworn in as the president on January 20, 2025."