What's the story

A rare double solar eruption, which took place on April 12, 13, is likely to affect Earth's magnetic field.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) has issued a geomagnetic storm watch for April 16. This could lead to an amazing display of northern lights.

The coronal mass ejections (CMEs) from this solar activity are expected to cause G2-class geomagnetic storm conditions.

This will make auroras visible across several regions including Canada and US states like New York and Idaho.