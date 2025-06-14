What's the story

A team of astronomers has mapped the unusual shape and internal workings of a "jellyfish" galaxy, NGC 4858. The study was led by Yale University's Harrison Souchereau and Jeffrey Kenney.

The galaxy is located in the Coma cluster, over 300 million light-years away from Earth.

The researchers used high-resolution pictures from an ALMA radio telescope survey to understand the dynamics within this extreme environment.