Asian Games: Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain clinches historic silver medal

By Parth Dhall 02:54 pm Oct 04, 202302:54 pm

India's Lovlina Borgohain clinched the silver medal in the 2023 Asian Games women's 75kg boxing event in Hangzhou, China, on October 4. Borgohain, who won a historic medal at the Tokyo Olympics, lost to Li Qian by unanimous decision in the Asian Games final. As a result, India's boxing campaign at the Games comes to an end. Here are further details.

Borgohain enters record books

Borgohain has scripted history at the Asian Games. She claimed the first silver medal for an Indian woman at the Asian Games in boxing. Legend Mary Kom won the gold medal for India at the Incheon 2014 Games. It was her first and only Asian Games gold as she beat Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova in the flyweight (51 kg) summit clash.

Borgohain had confirmed Paris Olympics berth

Borgohain progressed to the final of the women's 75kg on Tuesday. With this win, she confirmed her berth at the Paris Olympics next year. She is among the four Indian female boxers to have secured the Olympics ticket. Nikhat Zareen, Praveen Hooda, and Preeti Pawar are the others. Notably, Preeti settled for bronze after losing in the women's 54kg semi-final against China's Chang Yuan.