West Indies vs England, T20Is: Decoding the major stats

Jan 20, 2022

West Indies and England are set to take on each other in a crucial five-match T20I series, starting January 23 (IST). All five matches will be held at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. With another ICC T20 World Cup set to be held later this year, both teams will be aiming to showcase their mettle and build well. Here we present the stats.

H2H record A look at the H2H record

The two teams have met on 19 occasions in T20Is. WI have pocketed 11 wins as England have tasted success on eight occasions. Notably, England have won each of the last four T20Is between the two teams, including the Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. On Windies soil, the two teams have met four times, winning four games each.

Context Why does it matter?

West Indies had a disappointing time during the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, despite having an able side.

They also suffered a 3-0 defeat against Pakistan last month.

Therefore, this series will be highly important for WI, as they aim to get the basics right.

England play their first T20I series post the T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE.

Morgan Morgan can get to 2,500 T20I runs

The series will be crucial for England skipper Eoin Morgan, who sees his side without some of the white-ball specialists, who were involved in The Ashes. Morgan has amassed 2,428 runs in T20Is at 28.90. He is 72 shy of becoming just the ninth player to score 2,500 runs. He can also surpass Shoaib Malik (2,435) and Mohammad Hafeez (2,514) in terms of runs.

Roy Roy can achieve these feats

England opener Jason Roy has accumulated 1,316 runs in T20Is at 25.30. Roy needs 184 more to reach the mark of 1,500 T20I runs. He can become just the fourth Englishman to achieve this milestone. Roy can also get past Kumar Sangakkara (1,382), Shahid Afridi (1,416), and Shane Watson (1,462) in terms of runs in T20Is.

Milestones Pollard and Pooran can achieve these milestones

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard has racked up 1,468 runs at an average of 24.46. The all-rounder is 32 shy of piling up 1,500 T20I runs. He can become just the fifth WI batter to achieve this mark. Nicholas Pooran has 845 runs in T20Is at 23.47. He can get to 1,000 runs, becoming just the seventh West Indian player to achieve this mark.

Do you know? Chris Jordan can climb up the ladder

England pacer Chris Jordan has 79 T20I scalps at 26.75. The right-arm pacer can become the 10th bowler to claim 80-plus wickets in T20Is. He can get past Ish Sodhi (83), Saeed Ajmal, and Umar Gul (85 each).