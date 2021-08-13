1st Test, WI vs Pakistan: Key takeaways from Day 1

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Aug 13, 2021, 12:00 pm

1st Test, WI vs Pakistan: List of key takeaways from Day 1

Day 1 of the first Test between the West Indies and Pakistan produced exciting cricket at Sabina Park, Kingston. Windies bundled out the visitors for 217 after inviting them to bat. The Caribbean seamers were on the money, making the most of the overcast conditions. Interestingly, Pakistan also hit back with two wickets as the Windies ended the day at 2/2.

Day 1

How did the opening day pan out?

Pakistan openers Imran Butt and Abid Ali departed early as the seamers looked to assert dominance. Babar Azam (30), Fawad Alam (56), and Faheem Ashraf (44) were among the runs. However, the rest failed to deliver. Jayden Seales and Jason Holder claimed three scalps apiece as Pakistan perished on 217. The hosts too struggled during the remaining session. They were 2/2 (4) at stumps.

Alam

First Test fifty for Alam

Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam used all his experience to counter the West Indies fast bowlers. He steadied the ship after Pakistan were reduced to 68/4. Alam slammed his first fifty in Test cricket. Notably, all of his previous 50+ scores in Tests have resulted in centuries. The left-handed batter had returned to Tests after an 11-year hiatus, last year.

Information

Alam has been consistent in Test cricket

Alam has now scored at least 40 runs in an innings in four of his last five Tests. His scores in the last five Tests read as - 56, 5, 140, 12, 45, 4*, 109, 16, and 2.

Batters

Middle-order came to Pakistan's rescue

Pakistani skipper Babar was watchful in tricky conditions. He was en route to his 17th Test fifty but fell on 30 (64). The in-form Mohammad Rizwan tried to play a counter-attacking inning. However, his 23-run cameo soon ended as he was dismissed by Holder. Faheem Ashraf too raced to 44, having stitched an 85-run stand with Alam. The former departed after an unfortunate run-out.

Bowlers

Fast bowlers ruled the roost on Day 1

The West Indian bowlers jeopardized the batters throughout the innings. Kemar Roach and Jayden Seales made early inroads, while Holder destroyed the middle-order. Kyle Mayers also chipped in with a solitary wicket. The Pakistani seamers too gained early success toward the end. Mohammad Abbas dismissed Kieran Powell and Nkrumah Bonner for duck, reducing West Indies to 2/2.