Rajkummar signs creature-based thriller with Karan Johar: Report

The source further revealed that the creature film will begin production around November 2025, with a continuous shooting schedule. Modi (The Night Manager) has already started working on the pre-production. "Rajkummar Rao has signed the film for an agreed sum of ₹12cr, which is his biggest paycheck to date. He is excited to partner with Karan Johar on the project," added the source.

Upcoming projects

Second creature film from Dharma Productions after 'Nagzilla'

Interestingly, this new creature film marks the second such project in development at Dharma Productions after Kartik Aaryan-led Naagzilla. Both films are expected to start production in late 2025 for a 2026 release. Before this new venture, Rao will be seen in Maalik, which is scheduled to hit theaters on July 11. He will also lead Sourav Ganguly's biopic and will star in an untitled film directed by Shoojit Sircar.