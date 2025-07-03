Cop resigns after Siddaramaiah almost slaps him on stage  

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) NV Baramani has sought voluntary retirement from the Karnataka Police, citing public humiliation by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah . The incident occurred on April 28 during a Congress protest rally in Belagavi, where Baramani was on stage security duty. During the event, a group in the crowd raised black flags, making Siddaramaiah furious over the security lapse. Then, in full public view Siddaramaiah allegedly raised his hand to slap Barmani, who stepped back to avoid the blow.

Resignation details 'You are not my driver...' According to Baramani's resignation letter, Siddaramaiah publicly berated him and raised his hand as if to slap him. Baramani also wrote that Siddaramaiah shouted at him. "Hey! Who is this SP here? Get out!" Siddaramaiah allegedly told him. The officer added that although he avoided a physical assault, the public humiliation was televised for two days and witnessed by thousands. "I could not escape the humiliation of being disgraced before thousands, including senior political leaders and the media," he wrote.

Emotional fallout 'No senior official reached out to me after the incident' Baramani described the impact of the incident on his family, saying there was a "funeral-like silence" at home. He also lamented that no senior official reached out to him after the incident. The officer claimed that this incident created an awkwardness in departmental meetings and affected his ability to perform his duties. "For the past 31 years, I have served the Karnataka State Police with integrity..My relationship with the uniform is as emotional...sacred as with my own mother," Baramani wrote.

Justice concerns Officer questions how he can deliver justice In his letter, Baramani also questioned how he could be expected to deliver justice when he was denied basic dignity. He said, "If I, unable to get justice for myself, am expected to deliver justice to others, how fair is that?" "Having been publicly insulted and humiliated by the Chief Minister for a mistake I did not commit, I am left with no other option but to voluntarily resign.... I request you to kindly accept my resignation," he concluded.